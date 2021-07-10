Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of BAC opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $343.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

