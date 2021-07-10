Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Corp. Lowered by Beacon Securities (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

IPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The company has a market cap of C$94.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.93. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.30 million.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

