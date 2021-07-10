Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $768.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $715.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $802.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $391.08 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $682.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,450 shares of company stock worth $60,507,536 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.