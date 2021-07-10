QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE QTS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

