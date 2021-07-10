Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $74.99. 5,592,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

