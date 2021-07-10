Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $21.44. 636,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,987. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

