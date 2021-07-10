Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 31.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 145,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,885. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

