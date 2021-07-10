Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,750,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

