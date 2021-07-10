Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,415 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in AON by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,146. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.21.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

