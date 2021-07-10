Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,040 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,541,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,065. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.