Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. 3,012,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.16. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.