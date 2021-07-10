Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $2.66 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 64,963 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 439.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 115,071 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

