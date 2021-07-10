Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,616. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

