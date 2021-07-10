Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $480.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $197.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.75. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

