Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of QH opened at $3.69 on Friday. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $193.34 million and a P/E ratio of -17.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.28.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Quhuo by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quhuo during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

