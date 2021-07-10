Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

QRTEA opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,034 shares of company stock worth $12,972,597 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,382,000 after purchasing an additional 721,860 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,838,000 after purchasing an additional 359,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 16.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,158,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

