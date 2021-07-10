Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. 26 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.41.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

