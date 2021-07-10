Rajat Taneja Sells 42,336 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00.

NYSE:V opened at $238.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $241.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

