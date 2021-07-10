Raymond James Analysts Give CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) a C$12.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NXR.UN stock opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.09. CVE:NXR.UN has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$2.35.
CVE:NXR.UN Company Profile
