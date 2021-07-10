Raymond James Analysts Give CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) a C$12.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NXR.UN stock opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.09. CVE:NXR.UN has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$2.35.

CVE:NXR.UN Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

