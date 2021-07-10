Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $126.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $2,458,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 131,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $132.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

