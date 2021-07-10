Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

RLGY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 1,409,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,551. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Realogy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

