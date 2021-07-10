Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.79

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and traded as low as $9.17. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 22,630 shares traded.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

