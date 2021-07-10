Redrow (LON:RDW) PT Raised to GBX 820

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 648.80 ($8.48) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 664.01. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

