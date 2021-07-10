Redwood Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Redwood Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,191 shares during the quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 462,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,614,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares during the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE TAK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,408. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.