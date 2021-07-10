Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,210 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

