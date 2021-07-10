Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 494,399 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Gogo worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

GOGO stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

