Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 74,746 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $11.74 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $178.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,149 shares of company stock worth $92,406. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

