Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 185,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $1,986,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 20.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,679,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 280,390 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 24.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 22.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 388.40 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.