Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cheuvreux lowered Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.89. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

