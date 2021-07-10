Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post sales of $68.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.81 million to $69.40 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $66.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $277.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $279.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $286.98 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $289.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 821,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,515. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 244,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

