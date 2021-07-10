Reviewing BioVie (BIVI) & Its Rivals

BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) is one of 853 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BioVie to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioVie and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioVie N/A N/A -2.21 BioVie Competitors $1.71 billion $123.25 million -2.35

BioVie’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioVie. BioVie is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of BioVie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioVie and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioVie 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioVie Competitors 4663 17774 39140 769 2.58

BioVie presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.60%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.27%. Given BioVie’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BioVie is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BioVie and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioVie N/A -1,626.70% -660.25% BioVie Competitors -2,687.09% -113.82% -28.03%

Summary

BioVie peers beat BioVie on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc. and changed its name to BioVie Inc. in July 2016. BioVie Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

