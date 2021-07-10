Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report sales of $217.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.79 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $210.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $927.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.77 million to $930.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $979.63 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $987.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $7.60. 176,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,544. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

