Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) PT Raised to C$44.50 at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

RCH has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RCH opened at C$40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.83. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$29.55 and a 1-year high of C$43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$297.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.8300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$500,023.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,081,366.15. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,583.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.