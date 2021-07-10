Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Truist Securities

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REPX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:REPX opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $94,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

