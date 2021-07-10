RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Hits $0.0196 on Major Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $270,770.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 276,624,009 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

