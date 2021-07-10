RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,663. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RLI has a 12-month low of $75.84 and a 12-month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. RLI’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RLI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,122,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 125,006 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,446,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in RLI by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 140,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

