Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.83. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 258,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

