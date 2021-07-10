Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $667,000.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ernest Nicolas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $88,136.51.

On Friday, June 4th, Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40.

Shares of ROK opened at $291.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $293.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

