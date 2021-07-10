Route One Investment Company L.P. Acquires Shares of 119,450 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Route One Investment Company L.P. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 119,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,083,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.7% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.30.

Shares of BABA traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,911,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,084,126. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $198.26 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.15.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

