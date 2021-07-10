Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $126.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of RY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 843,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

