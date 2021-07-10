RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NYSE RPM opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 66.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth $706,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth $891,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 201.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

