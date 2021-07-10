Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0359 on Top Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $1,627.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,124.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,145.50 or 0.06287308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.27 or 0.01466023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00393591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00146227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.56 or 0.00631686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.49 or 0.00408773 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.66 or 0.00327222 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,024,301 coins and its circulating supply is 30,906,988 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

