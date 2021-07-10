Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFSHF. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safestore presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $13.75 on Friday. Safestore has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

