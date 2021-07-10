Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 31,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.15. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

