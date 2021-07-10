SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Holdings Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,507 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.24 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

