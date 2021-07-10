San Miguel Food and Beverage (OTCMKTS:SMPFF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Macquarie

San Miguel Food and Beverage (OTCMKTS:SMPFF) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMPFF stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. San Miguel Food and Beverage has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26.

San Miguel Food and Beverage Company Profile

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc provides food products and services to household, institutional, and food service customers. The company operates through three segments: Food; Beer and Non-Alcoholic Beverage (NAB); and Spirits. The Food segment processes and markets refrigerated processed meats and canned meat products; manufactures and markets butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments; markets flour mixes; imports and markets coffee and coffee-related products; produces and sells feeds; processes and sells poultry and fresh meats; and mills, produces, and markets flour and bakery ingredients, as well as provides livestock farming, grain terminal handling, franchising, and food services.

