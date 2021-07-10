Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €28.88 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

