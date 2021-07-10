Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VNT. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.61.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.