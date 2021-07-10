Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €11.00 ($12.94) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LHA. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.27 ($8.55).

LHA opened at €10.06 ($11.83) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

