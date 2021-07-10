Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.51. Sempra Energy reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 63.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $132.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.84. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

